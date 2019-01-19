Broken pieces of sharp particles littered the floor of their living room after the man broke a television set the ex tried to take away from the apartment.

On IG, Instablog9ja confirmed in a post on Saturday, January 19, 2019, that the husband terminated their marriage prompting an angry response from her. In one scene, the woman and her supportive mother were seen assaulting the uninterested husband.

Neighbours gathered at their crib but their presence failed to bring calm.

Bad news gets easier

In Saudi Arabia, the chances of having this type of situation would have been limited through a new regulation that took effect on Sunday, January 6, 2019.

AFP News confirmed that the kingdom now allows for women to notified about their marital status via text message. This may include divorce.

“Women… will be notified of any changes to their marital status via text message,” the justice ministry reportedly said in a statement carried by state-run Al-Ekhbariya news channel.

The women concerned will also be able to view any information regarding their marital status on the ministry's website.