Dog owner faces court for failing to secure dog that bit 5-year-old girl

Olukunle, whose address was not provided was charged with negligence and he pleaded not guilty. The prosecutor, Insp Sikiru Opaleye told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Monday, at 7:00 am, in the Apete area, Ibadan.

Opaleye said the defendant failed to lock up his dog in a cage and it bit a five-year-old girl. He said the offence contravened Section 343(d) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.