Doctors at the Saveetha Dental College and Hospital in India were surprised to find that a 7-year-old boy brought to their outfit was actually having 526 extra teeth in his mouth.

Reports say the youngster was admitted in July because of swelling and pain near his molars in his lower right jaw.

A team of doctors at the Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology headed by Dr. Prathiba Ramani conducted a scan and spotted a sac embedded in his lower jaw filled with “abnormal teeth.”

It took the team of doctors four to five hours to empty the sac, only to realise that it contained 526 teeth.

“There were a total of 526 teeth ranging from 0.1 millimeters (.004 inches) to 15 millimeters (0.6 inches). Even the smallest piece had a crown, root and enamel coat indicating it was a tooth,” Dr. Prathiba Ramani is quoted as saying.

She explained that the boy was suffering a very rare condition called compound composite odontoma whose cause is not yet known.

Dr Ramani was however quick to add that the condition could be genetic or as a result of some environmental factors such as radiation.

The boy’s parents are reported as saying that they noticed his condition when he was 3 years old, but did not take any action because he would not stay put for doctors to examine him.

The little boy is now recuperating at home after being discharged from the hospital three days after the surgery.