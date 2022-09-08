RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Doctor injects taxi driver to death, steals his car after dumping his corpse

Damilare Famuyiwa

The doctor stole the deceased’s car after dumping his corpse in a bush to cover the crime.

Doctor injects driver to death
Doctor injects driver to death

Abass Adebowale, an Edo-based medical doctor, has landed in police net for injecting a cab driver, Emmanuel Agbovinuere, to death in the Benin City area of the state.

Chidi Nwabuzor, the police spokesperson in Edo State, who disclosed Adebowale’s arrest, stated that the medical doctor was a graduate of the University of Ilorin, Kwara State, and works with the Kaiama General Hospital as a medical officer.

According to Nwabuzor, after the suspect perpetrated the crime, he dumped Agbovinuere’s corpse in a bush and whisk away his vehicle.

The Edo State Police Command in an attempt to rid the state of crime and criminality arrested a medical doctor, Abass Adebowale, 36, for killing Emmanuel Agbovinuere, 39, a cab driver.

“The victim and the suspect met in July this year at an undisclosed hotel in Benin and that is where their relationship started. On Sunday, September 4, the suspect came from Kwara State and they met at the same hotel, where as a customer, he took him around to where he was to do his business.

“The cab man complained of leg pain and the doctor promised to help and injected some poisonous drugs in his system. That was what killed him instantly. For him to conceal the crime, he left the corpse in the man’s Toyota Voltron car, but later took the corpse to Ondo Road, Oluku, Edo State, and dumped the corpse there.

“When the Anti-Kidnapping Unit got notice of what happened, they mobilised and he was arrested in Osogbo, Osun State, with the deceased car,” the police spokesperson stated.

Agbovinuere was, however, said to have been survived by his wife, Mary, 27, and two children.

