Which of the genders excel more when it comes to money management, financial savviness, and making great money decisions? Of course, being a question that keeps popping up at several points in time, opinions are bound to from person to person, and from one expert to another.

[Credit - BHG]

Hanna Becker is one of such experts, and she believes in women’s ability to spend money more wisely than men. As reported in Intuitive Finance in 2018, she says that compared to men, women are more cautious with their money and are less likely to take on large amounts of debt among other things.

ALSO READ: Should Burna Boy apologise to South Africans?

On the other hand, another expert, Frank Dalzotto believes that men are actually better than women at handling their finances because of reasons such as deal-hunting rather than the shopping sprees women are stereotypically known for, and also because men are more logical with spending, doing a lot of planning and budgeting with their money.

Do women really manage money better than men? [Credit - Stx]

Lend your voice to the conversation. What do you think about the genders and their money habits? How do men compare to men when it comes to managing money – are they better or worse?