DJ Spinall light up Cîroc Night Life

Top Boy DJ Spinall set the tone for the night spinning the wheels in true Cîroc fashion. The high-energy night was also graced by some entertainment players;

Sam Phrank (manager of Mayorkun), Asa Asika (manager of Davido), N6 and the Shina Peller each experiencing the various sophisticated Cîroc flavours.

The night also featured clubbers sampling various variants of the brand.

Cîroc Night Life will continue to be present in the liveliest lounges and clubs across the country. Follow the hashtag #CiroclifeNG for more scoops.

About CÎROC

CÎROC® is one of the most sophisticated vodkas in the world, made of fine French grapes to offer the consumer an exquisitely smooth, fresh and innovative experience.

CÎROC vodka uses the traditional and contemporary processes that characterize good winemaking. These processes, together with the five distillations, extract the full flavor of the grapes and retain their marked freshness.

