Divorcee begs ex-husband to take custody of 5 children so that she can remarry

A mother of five, Safara’u Haruna on Tuesday prayed a Shari’a court, sitting in Rigasa, Kaduna to compel her ex-husband, Lawal Abubakar, to take custody of all children so she can remarry.

Divorcee begs ex-husband to take custody of 5 children so that she can remarry. [allnews]
The complainant said she had been the one taking care of the children since their divorce in 2018.

”Three of the younger children are always with me but the older ones stays with my ex and comes back to me.

”I want to remarry but all my suitors complained that I have a lot of children”, she said.

On his part, the defendant said he was ready to take custody of all his children.

The judge Malam Salisu Abubakar-Tureta ordered the complainant to bring all the five children to court on Aug. 18.

He said the children would be handed over to their father.

