Divorce seeking woman accuses husband of tearing her veil, abandonment

“I pay for the house rent, feed and clothe the children and paid for their school fees all these years, I am praying the court to terminate our marriage and compel him to take full responsibility of his children”, she said.

Responding, the defendant, Yusuf, a laundry man at Badarawa, Kaduna, said he was seriously ill for one and half years and was taken to his parents house for proper medical care.

“When I came back, she and the children had left the house which I rented for them and moved somewhere else, I am back now and I do go to work, and everything will be settled”, he said.