Divorce seeking woman accuses husband of tearing her veil, abandonment

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A housewife, Naja’atu Lawal, seeking divorce from her husband, Isa Yusuf, at a Sharia Court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna state, alleged that her husband requested to see and give her divorce papers, but upon reaching there he tore her veil and rained insults on her.

Divorce seeking woman accuses husband of tearing her veil, abandonment. [dnllegalandstyle]
Lawal, a resident of Unguwan Rimi in Kaduna, also told the court that Yusuf left her and their five children for about two years without catering to their needs.

“I pay for the house rent, feed and clothe the children and paid for their school fees all these years, I am praying the court to terminate our marriage and compel him to take full responsibility of his children”, she said.

Responding, the defendant, Yusuf, a laundry man at Badarawa, Kaduna, said he was seriously ill for one and half years and was taken to his parents house for proper medical care.

“When I came back, she and the children had left the house which I rented for them and moved somewhere else, I am back now and I do go to work, and everything will be settled”, he said.

The Judge, Nuhu Falalu, after listening to both parties, ordered the complainant to bring her witnesses on the allegations against her husband., while adjourning the case to Nov.15 for continuation.

