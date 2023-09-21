ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Dispatcher bag 2 years imprisonment for fleeing with employer’s motorcycle

News Agency Of Nigeria

The judge also ordered the convict to restore the motorcycle or pay ₦600,000 as compensation to the complainant.

Dispatcher bag 2 years imprisonment for fleeing with employer’s motorcycle (Credit: Google)
Dispatcher bag 2 years imprisonment for fleeing with employer’s motorcycle (Credit: Google)

Recommended articles

Ezekiel, who lives in New Kuchingoro IDP Camp Abuja, was charged with two counts of breach of trust and theft. The Area Court judge, Malam Aliyu Kagarko, however gave the convict an option of ₦50,000 fine. Kagarko also ordered him to restore the motorcycle or pay ₦600,000 as compensation to the complainant.

He also warned the convict to be of good behaviour. Ezekiel had earlier pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency. The Prosecution Counsel, Stanley Nwaforaku told the court that on Sept. 1, the complainant, Nicholas Nnamani of Jabi Abuja, reported the matter at the Lugbe Police Station.

Nwaforaku said that the complainant employed the convict as a dispatch rider and sometime in June and gave him a brand new “G link” 200cc motorcycle worth ₦600,0000. Nwaforaku said the convict absconded with motorcycle and sold it for ₦70,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prosecutor added that during police investigation, the convict made a confessional statement and all efforts made to recover the motorcycle failed. Nwaforaku said the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 312 and 287 of the Penal Code.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NCC will raise bar in gains in terms of digital inclusion - Danbatta

NCC will raise bar in gains in terms of digital inclusion - Danbatta

CBN unveils online registration portal for MFB licence applications

CBN unveils online registration portal for MFB licence applications

Enugu tribunal declares Peter Mbah as legitimate governor

Enugu tribunal declares Peter Mbah as legitimate governor

CCB threatens to prosecute political appointees in Enugu

CCB threatens to prosecute political appointees in Enugu

Katsina govt targets 325 households in Daura for flood relief materials

Katsina govt targets 325 households in Daura for flood relief materials

Occupy Jubilee House protesters demand economic reforms in Ghana

Occupy Jubilee House protesters demand economic reforms in Ghana

Nasarawa speaker urges TSC boss to live above board in discharging his duties

Nasarawa speaker urges TSC boss to live above board in discharging his duties

Islamic scholar Sheikh Bauchi says Nigeria's problems are from God

Islamic scholar Sheikh Bauchi says Nigeria's problems are from God

Ex-president Jonathan receives 'Symbol of Peace’ award amongst 100 in Africa

Ex-president Jonathan receives 'Symbol of Peace’ award amongst 100 in Africa

Pulse Sports

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gay marriage in Delta (Credit: The Guardian Nigeria)

Court grants ₦500k bail to 69 men accused of attending gay wedding in Delta

Police arrest 22-year-old houseboy who killed his madam a month after being employed

Police arrest 22-year-old houseboy who killed his madam a month after being employed

Lady dumps nduthi for Land Cruiser

Watch: Lady ditches motorbike ride for Land Cruiser in traffic

Woman squeezes husband’s testicles to death during fight

Woman squeezes husband’s testicles to death during fight