Dispatcher bag 2 years imprisonment for fleeing with employer’s motorcycle

Ezekiel, who lives in New Kuchingoro IDP Camp Abuja, was charged with two counts of breach of trust and theft. The Area Court judge, Malam Aliyu Kagarko, however gave the convict an option of ₦50,000 fine. Kagarko also ordered him to restore the motorcycle or pay ₦600,000 as compensation to the complainant.

He also warned the convict to be of good behaviour. Ezekiel had earlier pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency. The Prosecution Counsel, Stanley Nwaforaku told the court that on Sept. 1, the complainant, Nicholas Nnamani of Jabi Abuja, reported the matter at the Lugbe Police Station.

Nwaforaku said that the complainant employed the convict as a dispatch rider and sometime in June and gave him a brand new “G link” 200cc motorcycle worth ₦600,0000. Nwaforaku said the convict absconded with motorcycle and sold it for ₦70,000.

ADVERTISEMENT