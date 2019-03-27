The Commissioner of Police in Lagos, CP Zubairu Muazu, who paraded the suspect along with 41 others on Wednesday, said he was in possession of dangerous weapons when arrested.

The police commissioner said that the suspect, who claimed to be a soldier, stole two Infinix Hot 4 handset valued at N86, 000 from the bar and room of Express View Hotel, Ketu, Ijanikin.

Other items recovered from the suspect are; one axe, one cutlass, one knife, Nigerian Army Warrant Card, Honda Accord car and army uniform.

He confessed to have deserted the Nigerian Army in 2017 at Maiduguri and that he participated in killings at Igando, Lagos and Edo states in 2017 after deserting the army, Muazu said.

Similarly, on March 18 operatives from Badagry Police Station and State Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) arrested some armed robbers robbing a motorcyclist and unsuspecting victims of valuables in Badagry area.

One Haruna Moses (29), was arrested and one locally made gun with five live cartridges was recovered. Interestingly, the motorcycle was recovered. Suspect will also be charged to court, the CP said.