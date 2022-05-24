Dismissed policeman sentenced to life imprisonment for defilement

Justice Abiola Soladoye of an Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court, held that the prosecution had convincingly proved the charge of defilement against the convict beyond any reasonable doubt.

According to the Justice, Alidu is a disgrace to the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) because he failed to uphold law and order, as he went about frolicking with an underage girl.

She maintained that the survivors’ evidence was fully corroborated by medical evidence.

“The evidence of the survivor is the most credible evidence in identifying the perpetrator.

“The vivid and oral testimony of the survivor satisfies the court that prosecution has proved every inch of the ingredients.

“He is a disgrace to the entire Police because he failed to uphold law and order as he went on a frolic of his own by engaging in a bizarre and irresponsible behaviour turning the barracks into a sex den.

“It is most chilling. The defendant is hereby sentenced to life imprisonment without the option of fine.

“He should have his name entered in the Sex Offenders Register of the Lagos State Government,” the judge held.