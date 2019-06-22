Ogwu Christian, an ex-police officer has reportedly been arrested for allegedly killing one Veronica Obiejieogo, his fiancee’s mother over cancellation of their wedding.

According to Punch, Christian shot the 45-year-old woman dead at short range while she was walking along a street in her village in Delta State.

He reportedly fled the scene on a motorcycle after committing the crime.

It was gathered that the wedding date of the dismissed police officer and Obiejieogo’s daughter, blessing had been fixed for December 27, 2018.

Christian was said to have given Blessing money to buy clothes and other items they would need for the wedding.

But few days to the event, Blessing reportedly began to avoid Christian, as she refused to update 39-yr-old ex-police officer on their wedding plans.

According to Punch, when Christian realized that the wedding would not hold as scheduled, he went to Blessing’s village in Otolokpo and killed her mother, whom he accused of cancelling the event, and thereafter relocated to Port Harcourt.

Following a petition to the IGP, Mohammed Adamu, on the incident, operatives of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team reportedly went after Christian.

Afetr tracking him for some months, the suspect was arrested in Rivers State when he allegedly was about to carry out a fraudulent deal.

The police said Christian was dismissed in 2005 and has since been parading himself as a senior officer to defraud members of the public and police officers who are seeking promotion.

In an interview with Punch, Christian narrated how he met Blessing, what went wrong between them and why he decided to kill her mother.

“I met Blessing at Ogwuachukwu Polytechnic, Delta State, where she was a student. She told me she was single and we started a relationship. In the process, she became pregnant but she aborted it. She said she could not have a child for me because I wasn’t known to her family.

“In April 2018, I went for a formal introduction and her family asked me to come back for a more elaborate ‘introduction ceremony.’ On September 7, 2018, I went back with my family for the ceremony and they gave us the list of things required for the marriage. In October, Blessing informed me that she was pregnant. We then fixed the wedding for December 27, 2018 and I gave her money to buy clothes that we would use for the marriage.

“On December 5, 2018, she called me and said she was on her way to Asaba, where I resided and after waiting for her for a long time, I called her, but she didn’t pick up her calls. One of her brothers known as Friday informed me that she had a miscarriage and was at the hospital in Asaba with her mother. I went to the hospital but I was not allowed to see Blessing and her mother.

“Some days later, I called her to know what was going on. She told me she was in her friend’s place in Asaba. I went there but I didn’t see her after waiting all day.

“On December 21, 2018, she told me on the phone that she had travelled to Lagos. I became very angry and met with one of my friends known as Steven.”

The ex-police officer explained further that the gun he used to kill Blessing’s mother was rented from Steve, adding that he took dry gin and Tramadol before he killed her.

He said, “I went to a shop close to my fiancée’s house and bought a bottle of dry gin and Tramadol. I took them at once to get inspiration so that I would not change my mind. While I was at the shop, I sighted her mother and her younger brother walking towards my direction. I went to them, brought out my gun and shot the woman. I then zoomed off on a motorcycle and relocated to Rivers State.”

However, a police source disclosed to Punch that Obiejieogo discouraged her daughter from marrying Christian after finding out out that he was a fraudster.

The source said, “The incident that got the deceased angry was when Christian defrauded two residents of her community, whom he had offered to help secure jobs at the Federal Road Safety Commission. He collected N25,000 each from the victims, but he didn’t get them the jobs as promised.”

Narrating how he became a fraudster and how he operated, Christian said, “I attended training at the Police College, Ikeja, Lagos. I was posted to the Edo State Police Command, where I served for five years before I was dismissed. I joined a fraud syndicate operating in Asaba. The man who initiated me into the syndicate taught me all the tricks.

“I started using my police experience to defraud people. I adopted the rank of an Assistant Superintendent of Police and people started coming to me for assistance.

“Some policemen, who wanted promotion, paid me to help them because I told them I was working in the IGP’s office in Abuja. People who wanted to get recruited into the police also came to me and I usually collected N150,000 per person.

Despite being a dismissed police officer, Christian said he sometimes succeeded in helping promotion seeking officers using his connections and he got paid up to N400,000 for the service.