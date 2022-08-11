Dismissed DPO and his accomplice bag jail term for trafficking drug

The Judge, Justice Aminu Garba, found the duo guilty after being dragged to his court by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for being in possession of 168kG of cannabis sativa.

It was gathered that the dismissed DPO was sacked from the Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) for gross misdemeanor, but the NDLEA in Niger State arrested him for drug trafficking early this year.

In a related development, the Kaduna Command of NDLEA arrested no less than 104 suspected drug traffickers while raiding seven notorious joints they used in the state.

Disclosing these arrests, NDLEA Commander in Kaduna, Umar Adoro said operatives of the command raided some areas located in Maraban Jos, Jaji, Panteka, Tafa, Hunkuyi, Sardauna Crescent and those behind Kaduna Polytechnic main campus.

Drugs seized by the operatives in the course of the raid, include -1,312.73-4kg Indian hemp, 0.028kg Cocaine, 0.020kg of heroin, 12.524kg of Tramadol, 2, 709.036kg Psychotropic substance and 0.011kg Methamphetamine.

According to Adoro, seven out of the 104 suspects arrested were ladies, while about N873,000 fake naira notes were seized during the raid.