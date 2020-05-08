A 79-year-old disabled woman who was allegedly buried alive by her son survived in the grave for three days and has eventually been pulled out alive.

Reports say police in north-western China's Shaanxi province rescued the paralyzed mother, known as Wang Mou, on Tuesday, May 5, after her daughter-in-law reported her missing.

Authorities say her 58-year-old son Ma Mou has been detained and faces an attempted murder charge but an investigation is still ongoing.

Police in Jingbian County revealed that at 9 am on Tuesday morning, the suspect's partner Zhang Mou went to the Xinzhuang Police Station to report her husband had taken her mother-in-law out on a trolley around 8 pm on May 2, but she had not returned.

She said he had told the family he had sent the pensioner, who cannot walk by herself, to visit relatives; but his wife became suspicious.

During interrogation, Ma Mou admitted to dumping the elderly woman at an abandoned tomb in a forest south of Jingbian County.

Police immediately proceeded to the area in question and excavated the gravesite, and halfway through they heard a faint cry for help.

They surprisingly found the paralyzed mother still alive after nearly three days without food or water.

A heartbreaking video shows officers pulling the 79-year-old Wang Mou from the pit before rushing her to a hospital where she is said to be in a stable condition.

It appears Ma Mou got fed up with caring for his paralyzed mother and decided to get rid of her in such a cruel manner. He now faces charges of intentional homicide.

Watch the video of the exhumation below: