Students dancing at the Noiseless party

Last year hundreds of students in tertiary institutions had the time of their lives when the Pulse Invasion team swept through the country. MTN Nigeria’s youth proposition, Pulse, relaunched its campus tour at the Obafemi Awolowo University and blazed through schools with back-to-back five-day extravaganza!

The fun never stopped and nobody complained. From learning tricks on saying the perfect word to your crush, to exclusive performances from the country’s biggest superstars like Falz, Mayorkun, and Harrysongz, etc.

Beauty mogul, Bimpe Onakoya speaking to students on life and business

The fun didn’t stop at that, there were also workshops delivered by experts from Google who taught students on ways to optimize their ICT skills. For some of the students, the Pulse Talk Series was the most life-changing experience; learning from a line-up of speakers that included life coach, Steve Harris, Tara Fela-Durotoye, Busola Dakolo and Kunle Afolayan. The insights from these speakers were truly unquantifiable.

Pulse Campus Invasion is heading for UNIBEN

Wawu! Don’t worry, pick your jaw off the floor ‘cos the best part about all the fun that went down is that it continues this year! YAAS! The University of Benin is the next host - from Monday, October 28 to Friday, November 1, 2019. What a way to start a new month!

It will be interesting to see the new spins the team adds to the event. What’s going to grab our attention like the noiseless parties? Who would you like to see turn the tables or whose upgraded “legwork” techniques are you dying to see? Who else can’t wait?!

MTN Pulse is the offering specially created for the young, creative Nigerian who stands out and is unapologetically true to who they are.

