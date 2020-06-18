The Nigerian man recently left social media in stitches after taking to Facebook to celebrate his lover as she turned a year older.

Emmanuel Asiegbu meant well on Friday, June 12, when he took to his Facebook account to pen down a sweet love message for his lover to make her birthday a memorable one but he ended up overdoing it in some people’s opinion.

The young man who appeared to have so much love for his woman could simply not control the flow of the vocabulary and ended up publishing what some people describe as an entire romance novel on his Facebook wall.

While some Facebook users make a mockery of the length of Asiegbu’s love message and wonder if his lover managed to read through all of it, he received some accolades from others including women who wished they were dating him.

READ ALSO: Driver arrested and put before court for failing to honour his promise to marry girlfriend

The post is currently gaining a lot of traction online with over 25,000 comments and over 20,000 likes so far.

But aren’t the critics crying more than the bereaved since the recipient of the long birthday message has not complained? Maybe he knows his lover better and knew what would make her day and gave her just that.

Read the controversial message below and share your opinion: