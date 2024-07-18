Palace responds to Ooni of Ife's alleged involvement in romance scam

The Palace expresses concern over women falling victim to internet marriage scams despite numerous warnings.

"It is worrisome the level at which ladies have been making themselves victims of marriage frauds on the internet," the Palace stated.

"Despite our several warnings to the general public, particularly ladies whose ultimate ambition is to become queens of the Ooni by all means, these internet marriage proposal scammers continue to capitalise on their gullibility."

Although the Palace typically refrains from responding to fake news, it found it necessary to address this matter due to the overwhelming concerns from the Ooni's supporters worldwide.

"The news as posted by a Twitter (now X) handle called '99% OPPRESSED' is fake, untrue, and absolutely an unfounded allegation," the Palace declared.

"It is a nugatory character assassination tactic aimed at achieving cheap popularity and drawing huge followers/traffic for avaricious monetisation from Twitter (X)."

The Palace emphasised that Ms Fagbule is unknown to the Ooni, and he never communicated with her or promised marriage.

"That so-called Ms Fagbule was and is never known to the Ooni of Ife for any interpersonal communication or relationship whatsoever, talk less of being promised with a marriage proposal," they clarified.

Ooni does not operate any social media handle

Pulse gathered that Ooni does not personally operate any Facebook account.

"Ooni Adeyeye runs the palace as an institutional organisation with a functional media directorate that operates his social media handles," the statement noted.

The Palace questioned why Ms Fagbule did not visit the Ooni in person if she was from Osun State or Ile-Ife.

She was further blamed for not approaching the appropriate agencies like the EFCC and the Police for investigation.

The Palace suggested she could have engaged a credible mainstream media organisation or consulted reputable human rights advocates like CDHR or Femi Falana Chambers.

The Palace also discredited the marriage proposal letter circulating on social media, calling it a fabrication.

"The letterhead used does not reflect the originality of our official letterhead used at the palace for official correspondences," they pointed out.

The Palace, however, invited Ms Fagbule to come to Ile-Ife to meet the Ooni for assistance in uncovering the perpetrators of this crime.