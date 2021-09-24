Diary of a Kitchen Lover, Tolani tours Nigeria with the Morning Fresh Washathon train

The first stop of the Wash-A-Thon train was Ikeja City Mall in Lagos where the consumers got to meet the Morning Fresh Brand Ambassador Tolani in person and also have a taste of her sumptuous meals. It was a lot of fun as consumers participated in exciting games and won loads of prizes.

This weekend, 25 September 2021, Morning Fresh is bringing the fun to Ibadan. The Washathon train will be live at The Palms Mall with her brand ambassador, Tolani @Dairyofakitchenlover on board and it promises to be exciting with gifts to be won and the brand gets to crown the superior dishwasher. You do not want to miss this!

For more information, please follow @morningfreshng on all social media platforms. You can also check out the hashtag #Morningfresh #MorningfreshWashAthon #Yourdreamsarevalid on Instagram.

See Photos:

Pulse Nigeria

Morning Fresh is Nigeria's No. 1 best-selling dishwashing liquid soap with superior grease-cutting power. Available in the Original, Zesty Lemon and Antibacterial variants, Morning Fresh has been cleaning dishes of Nigerian families since early 1990’s.

----