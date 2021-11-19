Diary of a Kitchen lover storms Port Harcourt city with her Morning Fresh #Wash-a-thon team

It has been an opportunity for consumers to experience the superior grease cutting power of the brand while having fun with the Brand Ambassador Tolani of @Diaryofakitchenlover and winning loads of prizes.

This weekend, 20 November 2021, Morning Fresh is bringing the fun to Port Harcourt. The Washathon train will be live at Port Harcourt Mall with Tolani @Dairyofakitchenlover on board and it promises to be exciting with gifts to be won, sumptuous meals made by Tolani and the superior dish washer will be crowned. You do not want to miss this!

For more information, please follow @morningfreshng on all social media platforms. You can also check out the hashtag #Morningfresh #MorningfreshWashAthon #Yourdreamsarevalid on Instagram.

Pulse Nigeria

Morning Fresh is Nigeria's No. 1 best-selling dishwashing liquid soap with superior grease-cutting power. Available in the Original, Zesty Lemon and Antibacterial variants, Morning Fresh has been cleaning dishes of Nigerian families since early 1990’s.

----