RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Diary of a Kitchen lover storms Port Harcourt city with her Morning Fresh #Wash-a-thon team

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Morning Fresh Brand Ambassador, Tolani of @Diaryofakitchenlover is set to visit Port Harcourt with her Washathon team as the brand forges ahead with its campaign.

Diary of a Kitchen lover storms Port Harcourt city with her Morning Fresh #Wash-a-thon team
Diary of a Kitchen lover storms Port Harcourt city with her Morning Fresh #Wash-a-thon team

The campaign which kicked off September 2021 has thus far toured key cities in the South west and South south region; Ibadan, Akure and Uyo.

Recommended articles

It has been an opportunity for consumers to experience the superior grease cutting power of the brand while having fun with the Brand Ambassador Tolani of @Diaryofakitchenlover and winning loads of prizes.

This weekend, 20 November 2021, Morning Fresh is bringing the fun to Port Harcourt. The Washathon train will be live at Port Harcourt Mall with Tolani @Dairyofakitchenlover on board and it promises to be exciting with gifts to be won, sumptuous meals made by Tolani and the superior dish washer will be crowned. You do not want to miss this!

For more information, please follow @morningfreshng on all social media platforms. You can also check out the hashtag #Morningfresh #MorningfreshWashAthon #Yourdreamsarevalid on Instagram.

Diary of a Kitchen lover storms Port Harcourt city with her Morning Fresh #Wash-a-thon team
Diary of a Kitchen lover storms Port Harcourt city with her Morning Fresh #Wash-a-thon team Pulse Nigeria

Morning Fresh is Nigeria's No. 1 best-selling dishwashing liquid soap with superior grease-cutting power. Available in the Original, Zesty Lemon and Antibacterial variants, Morning Fresh has been cleaning dishes of Nigerian families since early 1990’s.

----

#FeaturebyMorningFresh

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'We want to produce vaccines ourselves,' Nigeria tells US

'We want to produce vaccines ourselves,' Nigeria tells US

Troops prevent another terrorists attempt to attack Military base in Damboa

Troops prevent another terrorists attempt to attack Military base in Damboa

Reps want FG to equip prison guards with sophisticated weapons

Reps want FG to equip prison guards with sophisticated weapons

Electoral Bill: Buhari is an advocate of direct primaries - Gbajabiamila

Electoral Bill: Buhari is an advocate of direct primaries - Gbajabiamila

Farmers in Enugu state say anti-open grazing law has no impact

Farmers in Enugu state say anti-open grazing law has no impact

Osinbajo, Blinken, discuss climate change, security, others

Osinbajo, Blinken, discuss climate change, security, others

FG tells US to make visa process easier for Nigerians

FG tells US to make visa process easier for Nigerians

Principals Cup: Get enlisted or be sanctioned, Okowa tasks schools

Principals Cup: Get enlisted or be sanctioned, Okowa tasks schools

Buhari happy U.S. has removed Nigeria from list of religious violators

Buhari happy U.S. has removed Nigeria from list of religious violators

Trending

Final year student beats his project supervisor to coma in UNILORIN

UNILORIN Gate. (Punch)

Police arrest groom for robbery after tracking him through his wedding poster

Police arrest groom for robbery after tracking him through his wedding poster

Video: Scores attend funeral of dead person who was buried in penis-shaped coffin

Video: Scores attend funeral of dead person who was buried in penis-shaped coffin

“I’ve been to hell and saw TB Joshua’s body in fire” – Female preacher claims (video)

“I’ve been to hell and saw TB Joshua’s body is in fire – Female preacher claims (video)