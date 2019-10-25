So all you foodies and street food lovers, it is the yummy street food season, as Devon King’s tours Naija to bring you the very best of street food and street food chefs as it launches the ‘King of Street Foods’ contest organised by Foodbay TV. Street Food Chefs and vendors across the countries will slug it out for the title and bragging rights in the maiden edition of the King of Street Foodz competition.

Do you think you have what it take to bag the title of ‘King of Street Foods’ Naija? Better still, do you think you have Street Food vendors in your hood worthy of this title? Then you must enter or have them enter for the competition!

To enter for the competition, participants are required to:

Record a 1-minute video of yourself (or the best street food business in your area) stating the following:

Who and where you are.

What makes your street food the best in Nigeria.

What 1 million naira will do for your business.

Upload the video to your Instagram or Facebook page, using the hashtag #StreetFoodzNaijaKings and tag @FoodBayTV and @DevonKingsng.

Devon King’s goes in search of Nigeria’s Street Food King, entries open!

The winner of the competition will walk away with a whopping cash prize of N1 million and special packages from Devon King’s while the second- and third-runners’ up will walk away with xxxx and xxx respectively.

The entry period for the competition closes on October 30, 2019, so hurry up, and give yourself a chance to step into the limelight and become the one, true king of street food!

Devon King’s, a PZ Wilmar brand, has maintained its consumers’ trust over the years, with a range of quality cooking products which include cooking oil and margarine.

For more information, visit foodbay.tv, follow @devonkingsng and @foodbaytv on social media, and use the hashtag #StreetFoodzNaijaKings

