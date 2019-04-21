Dettol Announces Funke Akindele As Brand Ambassador

The initiative, aims to create awareness, educate and drive behavioural change among Nigerians in order to achieve a cleaner nation through the continuous habit of handwashing.

As an advocate for healthy living, Funke has indicated her commitment to educating Nigerians on the best hygiene practice through the Clean Naija initiative, which will ultimately help build healthier lives and happier homes.

Speaking at the event, Funke revealed that as a new Mother, she has come to appreciate the need for improved hygiene practices and that the campaign will help sensitize Nigerians on its health benefits.

The General Manager, RB West Africa, Mr. Dayanand Sriram who was particularly excited and enthused about the partnership also noted that having recorded success in various selfless activities, Funke Akindele has been a worthy role model and an inspiration for all Nigerians.

The initiative comes at a critical time, as Nigeria has been ranked amongst the top nations that bear a significant portion of the global disease burden and high under-5 mortality rates with over 150,000 children dying yearly.

Many of these diseases, such as diarrhoea can be prevented by proper hand washing habits and wide scale hygiene education. This is a major motivation for the setting up of the Clean Naija Initiative.

See more photos from the event below:

