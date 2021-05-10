DesignYouroraimoWatch and stand a chance to win N1,000,000 plus other prizes

The oraimo smartwatch (OSW16) has an Anti-Oil & Fingerprint 1.69-inch IPS Colour Touchscreen smartwatch with Ultra Soft Skin-Friendly TPU Strap, Stronger Heart Rate Sensor, 13 Training Modes, and IP68 Water Resistant.

The brand has also come up with another campaign to get their consumers much more in love with the brand. Creative minds in Nigeria stand a chance to win a cash prize of N1,000,000 if they get their fans to vote for their designs in the Design Your Oraimo Watch challenge.

Pulse Nigeria

To win the N1,000,000 or other consolation prizes, all you have to do is

Design a watch face for the oraimo smartwatch based on the requirements in the image Share the design on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and tag #designyouroraimowatch oraimo will collect and show all the designs on a poll website and invite all O-fans to vote

1st Prize winner with the most votes will get N1,000,000 cash prize and an oraimo watch. The design will also be collected in the dial center of the JoyWear 2 app

2nd – 10th place winners will get the #oraimoWatch + #oraimo2babaFreepods2 + # 20,000 mAH Power bank. The designs are most likely to be collected in the dial center of Joywear 2 APP.⠀

We might also invite our winners to be our exclusive Clock Face Designer!

Design Submission period: 16th April - 11th May

Publicity and voting period: 12th May - 19th May

Winners Announcement: 21st May

The watch is currently available on the oraimo e-shop, ng.oraimo.com with a whooping discount of up to 42% now on sales!

For more information, contact oraimo Nigeria customer service at 08181353103 or email care.ng@oraimo.com. You can also follow oraimo on Instagram @oraimoclub and on Facebook @oraimoNigeria