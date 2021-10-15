Design Week Lagos: 'Design Revolution' is here!

DWL is a growing annual celebration and convening, with core programs including a central exhibition showcasing new work from across the continent, an awards program, and a series of talks and lectures.

In addition to presenting new product design, DWL’s program highlights and explores new pathways in manufacturing methods, illuminating ingenuity and information sharing so that a growing community of contemporary designers can better tap into a rich history of craftsmanship and unique material knowledge across the continent.

The festival is committed to building a culture of innovation in Lagos and promoting the city as an international hub for design. DWL was created by Titi Ogufere and Essential Media Group and is supported by the state government of Lagos.

2021 Edition Highlights

DWL will take place in various venues across the city of Lagos from October 21st to 31st, 2021. The theme for the 2021 design week is Design Revolution. Given the limitations of the global pandemic, this year’s program will be tight and targeted, with more robust digital components. Highlights of the program include:

DESIGN KULTURE EXHIBITION

October 21 - 31, 2021

This exhibition is an annual showcase for sourcing furniture and design objects in Africa at White Space, an exhibition space run by A Whitespace Creative Agency. The exhibition is a meeting point for decision-makers in the design and manufacturing industry, and a bridge between manufacturers and design practitioners within the region, as well as international buyers, design enthusiasts, and collaborators. This year’s exhibitors include Studio Lani, Nifemi Bello, Tosin Oshinowo, Olu Amoda, Damola Rufai, Tunde Owolabi, Aga Concept, Tekura, Osaru Alile, Titilailai, Demas Nwoko, Ozioma Onuzulike, Diseye Tantua, Belevence, and Mowarin Christian. There will also be special projects on view from Maki Oh and Adebayo Oke Lawal.

DWL 2021 PRIZE

Each year, the DWL Student Competition takes place. Designers are asked to come up with solutions, to meet various needs of the people, the economy, and nations at large. With that comes a lot of focus to problem-solving design regarding urban intervention and innovation. Our aim is to broaden the minds of individuals as well as challenge designers’ understanding of the term “design” and the crucial role it plays in every aspect of our daily lives. We urge designers to consider and foresee the future needs of society that is influenced by the rapid growth in population, availability of materials, development of culture and environmental change.

MADE BY DESIGN DOCUSERIES LAUNCH FOR NETFLIX WORLDWIDE

Made by Design is an original documentary series highlighting architects, interior and product designers in Africa. The first season focuses on a group of creative luminaries across categories living and working in Nigeria.

The series was created and directed by Design Week Lagos Founder Titi Ogufere. And co-produced by Emmy award winning filmmaker Abiola Matesun, the first season profiles thirteen of the top Nigerian creative talents of today, giving an insight into their lives, work, and inspirations. Made by Design is anticipated to debut on Netflix globally in Fall 2021; exact release date TBC. A full list of designers profiled is here; highlights include:

IFI AFRICAN REGIONAL ROUNDTABLE

In collaboration with Design Week Lagos, the International Federation of Interior Architects / Designers (IFI) will host the IFI African Regional Roundtable on October 21st, 2021. The interactive virtual event will allow the diverse design community in Africa to discuss the IFI Education Policy. The roundtable will bring together over 5,000 African designers, including practitioners, academic institutions, educators, professional associations, policy makers, governments and students.

Additionally, The Interior Design Professional Guide for Africa and the Middle East will be launched as part of the African Regional Roundtable. The book, authored by an interior design expert, Titi Ogufere, is an essential resource and guide to managing and sourcing for interiors projects in the region, with practical guidance, a directory of vendors, and advice from 25 leading interior designers in Africa and the Middle East on how to run an interior project successfully and profitably from start to finish.

To attend, please register using this link; https://www.eventbrite.com/o/design-week-lagos-26359935893

