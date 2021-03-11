The YEA deputy boss allegedly beat his girlfriend to death at Akatsi North in the Volta region.

The victim Elizabeth Yesutor, the Volta Regional Police PRO, Sergeant Prince Dogbatse said complained to her friends about the constant abuse by her lover, Caezar Kumah but failed to heed to advice to report the abuses to the police.

The Police PRO in an interview on Accra-based Starr FM said "I had background information on the issue and so I asked the victim to report to the police but that didn’t happen. The gentleman is now in our custody and hopefully, we'll be going to court today, [March 11, 2021] then we'll see what happens."

"In one such case, she was hospitalized but after she gained her health back, she went to withdraw the case. There have been various instances where he had abused this lady," he said.

The victim, Elizabeth Yesutor died at the Ho teaching Hospital on Monday, March 8, 2021.