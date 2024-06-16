Delta man kills daughter by smashing her head on wall on Father's Day eve

Spokesman of the command, SP Bright Edafe, who disclosed this to newsmen on Sunday in Warri identified the suspect as Stanley Ovemureye.

Edafe said that the suspect, currently at large, allegedly smashed the head of his daughter, Abigail, on the wall several times before she gave up the ghost.

He said that the incident occurred on Saturday, adding that the matter was reported at the Agbarho police division by the suspect’s brother.

“The command is aware of the gruesome murder of one Abigail Stanley, aged 6, allegedly killed by her father, Ovemureye.

“The sad incident which occurred on Saturday was reported at the division by the brother of the fleeing suspect.

“The Divisional Police Officer on receipt of the complaint, detailed operatives to the scene at Uviama New Layout, Agbarho in Ughelli North Local Government Area.

“The police operatives recovered the corpse of the little child whose head was smashed several times on the wall and deposited it at the mortuary.

“The father who is the principal suspect is currently at large,” Edafe said.

He said that the Commissioner of Police (CP) of the command, Olufemi Abaniwonda had ordered a serious manhunt for the fleeing suspect.

Edafe added that the CP had assured the public that the suspect would be apprehended and justice meted accordingly.