Delta man beats pregnant wife to death for not making him dinner.

According to The Punch, the incident occured in the evening of Friday, August 5, 2022, at an area close to a generation church, Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministries, on New Road, Awolowo Road Extension, in Sapele.

The paper gathered that M.O.B was sighted questioning his wife on why she went to church without doing the necessary house chores nor making an arrangement for his dinner.

Witnesses said the irritated man didn't allow his heavily pregnant wife to respond before pouncing on her, severally hitting her with slap and blows causing her to collapse on the spot.

Passers-by and church members were said to have rushed to scene to rescue the helpless woman.

According to sources, the woman was later rushed to a nearby hospital, Obule Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

However, as of the time of filing this report, the Police Public Relations Officer for Delta State Command, DSP Bright Edafe, had said the police was not aware of the incident.

