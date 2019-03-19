According to reports, the repairs started on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Okotie-Eboh Primary School located at Sapele Local Government Area of the state.

The development comes a day after the suspension of the head teacher of the school who is alleged to have been collecting unauthorised fees from school children.

In a video that went viral, Success was recorded protesting against the decision to chase her out of the school over her parent's inability to pay her examination fees.

During his visit to the school to verify claims of the video, Delta's Commissioner for Education, Chiedu Ebie, revealed that the head teacher had been suspended and the most senior teacher has been asked to take her position in an acting capacity.

The commissioner stressed that the contract on the upgrade of the schools was already awarded prior to the viral video. He also assured that the project will be given urgent attention before the resumption of next term.