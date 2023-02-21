ADVERTISEMENT
Delta community on fire after a gas station exploded on Monday night

Bayo Wahab

The cause of the fire outbreak is yet to be ascertained.

File Photo: Explosion rocks Delta community after a gap plant caught fire on Monday night. (Punch)
According to ThePunch, the gas station identified as NELMIC Gas Plant, located opposite the Effurun Post Office, caught fire at about 10:30pm.

The raging fire which completely destroyed the gas station also spread to neighbouring residential buildings and a popular church in the area.

Although the number of casualties could not yet be ascertained, it was reported that unspecified number of persons were feared dead while several others sustained injuries.

Judging from the magnitude of the explosion, a resident around the area identified as Gweke told Vanguard newspaper that the fire must have claimed many lives.

“Some of us started running out of our houses to know where the fire and explosion came from. We later saw it was from the gas plant close to us.

“I pray nobody died but I doubt it. This fire I am seeing must have taken some lives,” he said.

The infierno was said to have destroyed many properties before before the intervention of operatives from the fire service.

