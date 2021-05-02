Dekash Empire Entertainment Hub officially launches in Enugu
The Official Opening date is Friday May 7, 2021.
A Serene Restaurant, An Active Sports Bar, Vibrant Swimming Pool, State-of-the-art Event Hall, Mouthwatering Shawarma & Grill Spot, Trendy African Wears Boutique zone and more!
Reach out to us @dekash_empire_official @dekash _empire_official @dekash_empire_official.
We are located at Plot R/13A - R/14A Mkpokiti Road Independence Layout, Opposite Spar Mall Enugu. The Official Opening date is 7th Friday May 2021. Save the date!
You're welcome to Dekash Empire, the Entertainment Hub.
For Reservations & Enquiries contact us on 09131574032 and feel free to send us a dm on IG: @dekash_empire_official.
