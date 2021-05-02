RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Dekash Empire Entertainment Hub officially launches in Enugu

The Official Opening date is Friday May 7, 2021.

Dekash Empire Entertainment Hub officially launches in Enugu State.
Dekash Empire Entertainment Hub officially launches in Enugu State. Pulse Nigeria

Dekash Empire Entertainment Hub is an Entertainment Hub that hosts A New and Exciting Basement Club,

A Serene Restaurant, An Active Sports Bar, Vibrant Swimming Pool, State-of-the-art Event Hall, Mouthwatering Shawarma & Grill Spot, Trendy African Wears Boutique zone and more!

Reach out to us @dekash_empire_official @dekash _empire_official @dekash_empire_official.

Dekash Empire Entertainment Hub officially launches in Enugu State.
Dekash Empire Entertainment Hub officially launches in Enugu State. Pulse Nigeria

We are located at Plot R/13A - R/14A Mkpokiti Road Independence Layout, Opposite Spar Mall Enugu. The Official Opening date is 7th Friday May 2021. Save the date!

You're welcome to Dekash Empire, the Entertainment Hub.

For Reservations & Enquiries contact us on 09131574032 and feel free to send us a dm on IG: @dekash_empire_official.

