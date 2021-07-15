RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Degree-holding Ghanaian nurse turns Okada rider

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

A young Ghanaian nurse with Bachelor’s degree in Public Health Nursing is appealing for help to find a job because he fears for his safety while riding the commercial motorbike (Okada) which he does now to make ends meet.

Degree-holding Ghanaian nurse turns Okada rider
Degree-holding Ghanaian nurse turns Okada rider

26-year-old Wonder Jodocus was reportedly born into a poor family, but went above and beyond to enroll at the University of Health and Allied Sciences where he graduated in July 2019.

Recommended articles

He then undertook the mandatory national service at the Richard Novati Catholic Hospital (Comboni) at Sogakope in the Volta Region but has not been posted.

He told YEN.com.gh: “I started and completed my mandatory national service this year from April 2020 to April 2021.”

To make ends meet while he awaits a job opportunity, Wonder used his savings to purchase a motorbike which he uses now as Okada.

READ ALSO: Man and wife jailed 3 years for starving and keeping 12-year-old niece inside old fridge

Although he admits the commercial motorbike business is lucrative, the young nurse said he is concerned about safety.

“I own the bike; I bought it with the service money. I'm currently riding okada to keep myself going. The business is lucrative, but the risk involved is the problem.”

Wonder who said he would ''like to practice at any institution that'll give him a chance” can be contacted on 0542847483 for assistance.

www.instagram.com
Afia Schwar blasts Ghanaians especially celebrities over Moesha Boduong's predicament.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari challenges governors on completion of ongoing projects

Ohanaeze demands equality, says Igbo have been alienated since end of civil war

Security guard arrested over alleged plan to kidnap bank manager in Edo

NEC urges strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines during sallah festivities

Lawmaker asks IGP to stop media trial of Chidinma over Ataga’s death

FG declares Tuesday and Wednesday as Eid-el-Kabir holidays

Lagos Assembly urges campaign against new COVID-19 variant

Army denies releasing over 1000 ex-Boko Haram fighters to Borno Govt

Yobe gov signs Executive Order to introduce Cattle Tax