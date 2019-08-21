The body of a young woman allegedly gang-raped by some men, who brought her to a hotel in Delta State has reportedly been found three days after she was raped.

The corpse of the woman was found in a hotel at Amukpe community, in the Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State.

According to Punch, the woman’s corpse was already decomposing when it was found under the bed on Monday, August 19, 2019.

Punch reported that the men hid her remains under the bed and checked out of the hotel.

The hotel management were said to have informed the police after perceiving offensive coming from the room.

Police operatives in Delta reportedly evacuated the body, deposited it in a morgue and shut the hotel.

Delta State Commissioner of Police, Adeyinka Adeleke, confirmed the incident. He said, “It is true that a woman died in a hotel in Sapele. I don’t know what killed her and how she died.”

Recall that earlier in August, Pulse reported that police arrested a man for allegedly killing prostitute with marathon sex at the same Amukpe community, in the Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State.

The suspect and the deceased had checked in after enjoying some drinks together at the bar. But, when they were about to checkout the next day, the lady was discovered to have died. The hotel staff then handed him over to the police.