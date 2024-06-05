Decomposed body of missing Girls found without head and other body parts

A disturbing video revealed that a curtain, identical to one found in Amaechi's house, was used to cover the body found in the bush. This curtain served as a critical piece of evidence linking Amaechi to the gruesome discovery.

Pulse Ghana

The decomposed body was discovered on Monday, June 3, 2024, by a police team investigating the girls' disappearance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian activist Harrison Gwamnishu, who has been closely following the case, confirmed the news on social media.

He noted that some parts of the body were removed, and the remaining parts were wrapped in the curtain.

Andrew Amaechi was arrested in connection with the case. However, he reportedly died during an attempted escape while being transported from Abia State to Abuja.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT