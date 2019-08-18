The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Catherine Anene, revealed this to newsmen that the police were still investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack and its aftermath in Makurdi.

Catherine stated that four persons were killed at the burial of Tor Gbev Amaafu in Tongov while other five were killed during revenge attacks by Amaafu, Sati Agirigi and Ikurav Tiev communities.

She explained the killings were suspected to be the frequent and recent clashes between Ikurav and Shitile people in the area.

“The clash cut across three villages. There is no reason for these attacks. Several peace meetings with the communities have yielded no positive results,” Anene said.

According to NAN, An eyewitness said that the gunmen who numbered more than 10 opened fire on the mourners killing and injuring several persons in the process.

The area has witnessed serious criminal activities in the past four years.