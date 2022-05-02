RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Death toll rises to 8 in Ebute Metta building collapse

The death toll recorded during the building collapse in the Ebute Metta area of Lagos State, has increased to eight.

3 storey building collapses in Ebute-Metta, Lagos [Pulse]
On Sunday, six persons were confirmed dead.

According to the acting coordinator, NEMA, Ibrahim Farinloye,“Two male additional bodies recovered, making eight deaths.”

Corpses recovered from the rubbles are said to have been taken to the mortuary.

Meanwhile, no fewer than 23 persons including children were said to have been rescued alive.

The occupants were said to be in their various apartments when the building collapsed.

Farinloye said the collapsed structure had been marked for demolition.

He said, “Another three-storey building, on Lagos Street, about 200 metres away from the current scene has shown signs of distress with part throwing pebbles and falling off.

“The building had also been marked as distressed but the occupants were deviant.

However, the building has re-sealed and occupants evacuated by officers of Lagos State Buildings Control Agency.

“Four deaths including two male and two female. 23 people have been rescued alive including seven children and 16 adults. Another young man, Tahin has just been recovered making five deaths.”

According to the Permanent Secretary, LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, some of the injured victims have been rushed to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital for urgent treatment.

