Death toll rises to 8 in Ebute Metta building collapse

According to the acting coordinator, NEMA, Ibrahim Farinloye,“Two male additional bodies recovered, making eight deaths.”

Corpses recovered from the rubbles are said to have been taken to the mortuary.

Meanwhile, no fewer than 23 persons including children were said to have been rescued alive.

The occupants were said to be in their various apartments when the building collapsed.

Farinloye said the collapsed structure had been marked for demolition.

He said, “Another three-storey building, on Lagos Street, about 200 metres away from the current scene has shown signs of distress with part throwing pebbles and falling off.

“The building had also been marked as distressed but the occupants were deviant.

However, the building has re-sealed and occupants evacuated by officers of Lagos State Buildings Control Agency.

“Four deaths including two male and two female. 23 people have been rescued alive including seven children and 16 adults. Another young man, Tahin has just been recovered making five deaths.”