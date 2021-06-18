RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Death toll from Ikeja gas tanker explosion rises to 5

The number of persons killed in Thursday’s gas tanker explosion at the Ogun State Property Investment Company (OPIC) Plaza in Ikeja has risen to five.

Death toll from Ikeja gas tanker explosion rises to 5. [Sahara Reporters]
Ikeja tanker explosion: 3 bodies recovered, 13 injured and 25 vehicles burnt. [Sahara Reporters] Pulse Nigeria

Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, the Acting Zonal Coordinator, South West Zonal Office, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ikeja.

Farinloye said three bodies were earlier recovered from the scene of the incident by emergency response agencies.

Sadly, two out of the 13 persons who were rescued and taken to the Trauma and Burns Centre at Gbagada General Hospital, passed on a few minutes ago.

“This makes it a total of five persons killed in the explosion so far,’’ he said.

NAN reports that a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) tanker had exploded while in motion at about 10.32 p.m on Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Ikeja.

No fewer than 25 cars were also destroyed while a part of the building was severely damaged by the explosion.

