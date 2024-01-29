Dead young woman tied, abandoned at refuse dump in Benue
The identity of the victim is still unknown
The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Sewuese Anene said, "We have already opened investigation into the matter. The identity of the victim is still unknown."
She said the command would do everything to unravel the circumstances surrounding her death.
NAN reports that the corpse was tied, put into a sack and left at a refuse dump around Iorapuu Adai Street, Nyima Hudco Quarters, Makurdi.
