Dead young woman tied, abandoned at refuse dump in Benue

News Agency Of Nigeria

The identity of the victim is still unknown

The Benue State Police Command is investigating the incident (image used for illustration) [Guardian]
The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Sewuese Anene said, "We have already opened investigation into the matter. The identity of the victim is still unknown."

She said the command would do everything to unravel the circumstances surrounding her death.

NAN reports that the corpse was tied, put into a sack and left at a refuse dump around Iorapuu Adai Street, Nyima Hudco Quarters, Makurdi.

