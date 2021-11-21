Daysman Oyakhilome refutes allegations and rumors of financial crimes leveled against him, calls them false and baseless

These rumours began making the rounds shortly after his run with Ethiopian authorities at the airport earlier this year, As he was accused of violating the nation’s COVID 19 rules at his earlier held entrepreneurs conference in the nation Ethiopia, where he gathered 27,000 people and as well as leaving to the country with about $1.8 million, an amount he claimed were contributions and donations from the youth church program.

According to him, he was invited by the Ethiopian Police Authorities for questioning, where he was accused of breaking of COVID-19 rules and money laundering, which in turn brought about the rumours flying around that he is currently being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for fraudulent financial activities.

Pulse Nigeria

In an official statement dated November 21, 2021 and made available to newsmen in Lagos today, he described the rumours as false, baseless and unfounded because according to him, he doesn’t even have a bank account to his name in Nigeria, not to talk of money laundering.

“I don’t own a bank account here in Nigeria. However, I facilitate funding for start ups and entrepreneurs through various angel investments and accelerator programs through which we have been able to sponsor youth programs as well. I own one of the biggest media firms in the gospel scene.”

“I have also been accused of sponsoring strategic youth protests nationwide and in some cases internationally as well. I have been accused of being investigated on my financial activities and involvement in sponsoring pockets of youth resistance in Ghana. This are also false and unfounded, I have no knowledge or involvement in any of such.

“It has also been alleged that I power 80 percent of the nations national youth organizations and umbrellas by making huge financial contributions and selling them my narrative. I sincerely do not know what this means, neither do I have affiliations with any such youth organizations.”

“I have further been accused of ownership of several questionable possessions including a helicopter, several bulletproof vehicles, motor homes and houses scattered around Lagos where I currently reside. I own no such properties.”

Pulse Nigeria

“These said possessions mentioned above belong to my organization Carel films and are registered as such. Therefore, I own nothing; they are simply properties of the organization.”

“We own a huge media firm that’s going massively into movies and more serious forms of production, sometimes these things are used as props, when we need them the company ends up having to rent them for use, is it not better to own them.”

Speaking further on the allegation of sponsoring strategic youth protests, he said, “We sponsor lots of youth organizations for good will sake, plus it’s what God expects us to do. I have no control over if these national youth organizations fund protests with the finances given to them.”