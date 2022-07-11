RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Daycare female teacher defiles toddler with finger and pencil

Damilare Famuyiwa

The mother of the victim discovered that her four-year-old daughter had been sexually abused while she was bathing her.

Mother & child

One favour, who teaches in a daycare center along Community Road, Ago Palace Way, Lagos State, has been arrested for defiling one of her pupils.

Favour allegedly defiled the victim, a four-year-old toddler, by inserting her finger and a pencil inside the latter’s vagina.

The teacher’s carnal knowledge of the toddler came to the fore when the victim’s mother, while bathing her baby, noticed she had bruises on her private parts.

“I was bathing my daughter after she came back from school when I noticed she could not bend down properly.

“When I asked her what happened she said it was her school teacher that put her hands and a pencil inside her anus and vagina.

“I reported to the Police and human rights in Ago Police Station and the teacher was arrested and detained.

“Since the police arrested the school teacher, the suspect’s family has been coming to the house to threaten me. The owner of the school is not concerned about the incident,” the victim’s mother narrated.

Confirming the incident, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin said the suspect has been arrested, adding that the case has been transferred from Ago Palace division to the State Police Command at Ikeja for further investigation.

The police spokesperson further revealed that on the discovery that the toddler’s innocence had been messed up, the mother took her to a private hospital for a checkup.

According to Hundeyin, the medical report from the checkup confirmed that the minor has been abused.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

