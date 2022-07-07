Daughter narrates how man r*ped her 85-year-old mother in Ekiti

One Durodola Ogundele, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his octogenarian stepmother in Ekiti State.

The convict, who was charged to court and tried on a count charge of rape, according to the victim’s daughter, raped the 85-year-old woman on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

Testifying against Ogundele before an Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti, the victim’s daughter narrated how her aged mother was raped.

Her words: “My mum told me that the defendant did not allow her to sleep. She said the defendant came to her room around 1:00 am, rubbed a balm all over her body, including her anus and vagina, massaged her body, sucked her breasts and forcibly had sex with her.

“When I tried to find out from the defendant, he said, my mother must have been dreaming.

“The matter was first reported at Ido Ekiti Police Station before it was transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department of the Nigerian Police Force, Ado Ekiti.”

The prosecutor, Folasade Alli, who called five witnesses, including the Investigating Police Officer and a medical doctor, tendered the victims’ statement, defendants’ statement, and a medical report from Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido Ekiti among others, as exhibits before the court.

In her ruling, Justice Monisola Abodunde expressed satisfaction at the prosecution, who she noted established through cogent circumstantial evidence “that the defendant intentionally and calculatedly penetrated the vagina and anus of the victim with his penis after rubbing a dark balm on her body and private part.”