RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Dano World Milk Day 2021: The milky cruise of all time!

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Having been at the forefront of World Milk Day celebrations in Nigeria for the past few years, Dano Milk continues to make a bold statement in this regard.

Dano World Milk Day 2021: The milky cruise of all time!
Dano World Milk Day 2021: The milky cruise of all time! Pulse Nigeria

On the commemoration of the 21st World Milk Day on the 1st of June 2021, Dano Milk decided on a fun theme through which to celebrate the importance of milk as a staple for healthy living, nutrition, and of course, enjoyment.

Recommended articles

The 2021 celebration kicked off with teasers about catching cruise and introducing the concept of the milky cruise - catching cruise with milk.

The conversations continued with a series of engaging posts featuring milk puns and throwback moments in milk history. Immediately after, Nigerians were invited to catch a milky cruise by showing how much they love milk in creative ways.

The Milky Cruise continued to World Milk Day when various influencers and brand ambassadors like Jaiye Kuti, Rachael Okonkwo, Mr Macaroni, Ric Hassani, Funnybone, Nengi, and Dr Kelechi Okoro (healthertainer) engaged fans in the Milk O’ Clock challenge at various hours of the day - 9 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm and 9 pm - and rewarded those who did well.

Dano World Milk Day 2021: The milky cruise of all time!
Dano World Milk Day 2021: The milky cruise of all time! Pulse Nigeria

Dano Milk also rewarded the public with offline activations which included neighborhood, in store and market milky cruise in selected cities across Nigeria.

Dano World Milk Day 2021: The milky cruise of all time!
Dano World Milk Day 2021: The milky cruise of all time! Pulse Nigeria

All in all, it was a total cruise for both the brand and the audience and the brand hopes to continue to create healthy and happy moments for all and sundry in the coming years.

*This is a featured post.

Authors:

Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Met Museum joins long list of institutions returning stolen artifacts to Nigeria

Police kill 2 suspected kidnappers in shootout in Kogi

Labour kicks against FG's plan to privatise education

INEC publishes official notice for Anambra governorship election

Kidnapers ask for N10m ransom to release UniJos lecturer

Buhari to visit Lagos to commission projects on Thursday

ASUP suspends 2-month-old strike

JAMB Registrar says 2nd UTME may be conducted due to registration challenges

Presidency presents documentary to mark 2021 Democracy Day