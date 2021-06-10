Dano World Milk Day 2021: The milky cruise of all time!

The 2021 celebration kicked off with teasers about catching cruise and introducing the concept of the milky cruise - catching cruise with milk.

The conversations continued with a series of engaging posts featuring milk puns and throwback moments in milk history. Immediately after, Nigerians were invited to catch a milky cruise by showing how much they love milk in creative ways.

The Milky Cruise continued to World Milk Day when various influencers and brand ambassadors like Jaiye Kuti, Rachael Okonkwo, Mr Macaroni, Ric Hassani, Funnybone, Nengi, and Dr Kelechi Okoro (healthertainer) engaged fans in the Milk O’ Clock challenge at various hours of the day - 9 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm and 9 pm - and rewarded those who did well.

Dano Milk also rewarded the public with offline activations which included neighborhood, in store and market milky cruise in selected cities across Nigeria.

All in all, it was a total cruise for both the brand and the audience and the brand hopes to continue to create healthy and happy moments for all and sundry in the coming years.