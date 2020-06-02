Dano has been known to raise awareness on the importance of milk to a healthy nutrition with the annual celebration of the World Milk Day since 2017, when they raised a glass to nourish a child.

In 2018, they raised a glass to Nourish Naija as they broke the Guinness World Record for longest milk pouring relay, and in 2019, they raised a glass with Dano on the Farm.

But due to the Coronavirus pandemic that has swept the globe, there has been a restriction in movement and event gatherings, the brand decided to mark the 20th anniversary of World Milk Day by celebrating milk, while also encouraging consumers to anticipate better days beyond the current happenings in the world today.

This year’s celebration kicked off with a callout to consumers to join in celebrating milk by helping to fill a virtual World Milk Day Glass. This was done by having them share a picture of them raising a glass of milk with the #DanoMilkyCheers hashtag.

The virtual glass is filled with pictures of every person who participated in the challenge, filling each day with every share.

Dano raises a glass to milk and better days

The movement was highly supported by the Dano Brand Ambassadors, Rachael Okonkwo and Jaiye Kuti, as well as personalities such as Funnybone and EmmaOhMyGod.

Each day of the callout reflected a new reason to anticipate better days, and they even had a special shoutout on Children’s Day to encourage consumers to look forward to when children will be able to play and go to school like they used to.

On June 1st, Dano Milk released a heart-warming video that featured Jaiye Kuti and Funnybone encouraging others to look on to better days while raising a glass with Dano to celebrate World Milk Day.

It was indeed a day to take note of.

This is a featured post.