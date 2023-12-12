ADVERTISEMENT
Dangote Cement truck driver slumps and dies in Ogun hospital

Damilare Famuyiwa

The driver was said to have complained of illness while at work, and was asked to go and rest inside a truck because he was already weak.

His body has been deposited at the state hospital morgue for postmortem examination [Premium Times]
Samson was said to have been confirmed dead by a doctor who attended to him.

Punch reports that the driver had earlier complained of illness to one of his colleagues, identified simply as Oharisi, and demanded that he take some rest.

Seeing how weak he was, the driver was then advised to go and take some rest inside his truck, which was parked at the agro sack of the factory in Ibese.

After observing that the driver had not returned several minutes later, concern grew among his colleagues, as they decided to send one other colleague to check up on him.

It was the person asked to check on Samson that saw him unconscious inside the cabin of his truck.

After the discovery, the person alerted others and rushed Samson to one Jaji Clinic, Dangote Ibese, where he was subsequently pronounced dead by the medical staff.

Confirming the incident, Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Omolola Odutola said there was no suspicion of foul play after examining the body.

The body was examined by our men. We didn’t discover any violence or foul play,” she stated.

The police spokesperson added that Samson’s body has been deposited at the state hospital morgue for postmortem examination.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

