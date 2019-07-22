According to reports, the incident occurred on Friday around 5 p.m. in Chinhoyi area of Zimbabwe where the dancer, identified as Evernice, had gone to perform along with her fellow dancers.

Apparently, she saw the mentally ill man walking naked with his obviously large and long penis dangling in-between his legs, and due to her inability to resist the temptation to imagining herself ‘chopping the thing’, she surreptitiously lured him into the said private room and had sex with him.

Mashonaland West provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Clemence Mabgweazara is reported to have confirmed the arrest of Evernice.

Also confirming the news was president of Dancers Association of Zimbabwe (DAZ), Harpers Mapimhidze who condemned the dancer’s conduct.

“We condemn and don’t tolerate such behaviour by a dancer and we don’t expect this in the future. “She took advantage of the man’s condition to quench her appetite,” Mapimhidze is quoted as saying.

Gistreel.com quoted a source close the incident as saying: “It was on Friday last week around 5pm when the man was making some funny moves. He was exposing his privates and he has a big private organ which Evernice got attracted to and she then got interested to get close to the victim. She then took him to a room where she slept with him.”

The unnamed source added: “After she finished having sex with him, he told people that he had had sex with the accused. A counselor was quickly called before police also came to the scene and took her to the cells.

“She was on stage, and she was advised to run away since she had committed an offence by sleeping with a person who is not well.

“She refused to run away saying that he was the one who had slept with her.”

Reports say Evernice has been charged by the Zimbabwean police, it is not clear what the charges are.