Chairman of Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa has paid a condolence visit to the family of the Nigerian medical doctor, Gbolade Ejemai, who was recently killed in Ukraine.

Gbolade was reportedly murdered by a 36-year-old Ukranian woman, Victoria Popvrako, who was said to be a mother of two.

Dabiri-Erewa during her visit assured the family that their son would not die in vain.

She said, “We have written to the Ukrainian police and their foreign affairs ministry to conduct thorough investigation into the matter”.

“If they have not been investigating (such gruesome killing of Nigerians) before, with this one, they will begin to investigate.

“This is a government that believes every Nigerian matters, and we want to assure you that your son will get justice even in death.”

Earlier in August, Gbolade was reported to have honored Popvrako’s invitation to her house, where he was said to have been stabbed twice in the stomach, and then hit with a hammer on the head, TheCable reports.

The doctor was taken to the hospital but died after two unsuccessful surgeries.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Embassy in Ukraine has petitioned the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Police Department in Kharkiv to demand full investigations into the circumstances surrounding the alleged stabbing to death of Gbolade.