Cyclist high on marijuana slaps and fires shots at Policeman, receives no fine

News Agency Of Nigeria

The magistrate sentence rider to one-year jail term on each of the two counts.

The Magistrate, Shawomi Bokkos, summarily tried and sentenced the convict after he pleaded guilty to the two-count charge of assault and possession of marijuana.

Bokkos, who sentenced Bulus to a one-year jail term on each of the two counts, said that the sentence was to run concurrently. The magistrate said that the sentence on the first count of assault was without an option of fine while Bulus was given an option of a ₦20,000 fine on the second count.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Ibrahim Gokwat told the court that the case was reported at the Laranto Police Station Jos by one Mathias Chung, on May 25.

Gokwat said that Chung made a distress call to the police that the convict was constituting a nuisance in the environment, smoking marijuana near his residence.

When the police arrived at the scene, Bulus slapped a policeman and went for his gun, shot at him to kill, but missed his target. The offences, the prosecutor said, contravened the Plateau State Penal Code Law.

