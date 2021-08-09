Customs' vehicle loses control, kills 5 in Katsina

Dalha Wada-Chedi, the acting Controller of NCS in the state, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Katsina.

According to him, the incident occurred when some operatives of the Border Drill went to Jibia to get food but unfortunately lost control and crushed some people to death.

"It is really unfortunate. We had to use our cordial relationship with the communities, the police, military and other sister security organisations to bring the situation under control.

"From the report we received so far, five people died and others are receiving treatment in the hospital.