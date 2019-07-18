The Apapa Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in Lagos has seized a container filled with cartons of tramadol estimated at N59.3 million.

The container was discovered after officers of the agency intercepted an ambulance which was transporting 10 cartons of the substance, worth N2.81 million, on July 12, 2019.

While addressing the press on Wednesday, July 17, the Customs Area Controller of Apapa Command, Comptroller Mohammed Abba-Kura said 211 cartons were missing from the container which had a total of 572 cartons.

He said, "Some of our officers intercepted an ambulance (Hyundai) with registration number LND 605 XW suspected to be laden with offensive articles.

"Upon examination, the ambulance which has two occupants, was intercepted and concealed in the ambulance was 10 cartons of 225mg of tramadol drugs.

"Investigation revealed that the stolen cartons of tramadol were pilfered from an undeclared container at the a terminal and physical examination further revealed that 211 cartoons of the drugs were missing from the container.

"We also discovered a total of 572 cartons of tramadol inside the suspected container with seal number 1155214."

The two suspects who were arrested in the ambulance said they were paid by someone who's currently at large.

While the driver confessed to being paid N2,000 for the trip, his accomplice said he was paid N50,000. He, however, said he was unaware he was transporting tramadol.

Abba-Kura disclosed that investigations were ongoing to uncover those behind the deal.