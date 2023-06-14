ADVERTISEMENT
Customs hands over seized donkey meat to NAQS, generates ₦‎98.2m in Kebbi

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Customs Area Controller of the command, Dr Ben Oramalugo, made this known while handing over seized donkey meat and skins to the Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Services (NAQS) in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

He said,” As part of our activities to fight smuggling activities and boost our monthly generated revenue, the command has generated N98.2 million in the month of May, representing 111 per cent of the command’s monthly revenue target in the state.

“We have also handed over, to NAQS, 414 sacks of donkey meat and skins seized by the command in the spirit of interagency cooperation.

“If you could recall, the process of seizure started from Maje border, and ended in Kamba axis in May in the state.”

On the right to seize donkey meat and skins, Oramalugo, noted that customs are empowered to detain, seize and condemn any item on several grounds as enshrined in Section 167 of CEMA Cap C45 LFN 2004.

“This is so upon smuggling them into the country or importing without payment of duty, irrespective of whether the items are allowed to be imported or outright contraband.

“Same is also applicable to the items intercepted by customs about to be smuggled out of the country. Section 63 of CEMA is unequivocal about exportation of items without following the laid down procedure of approved exports,” he explained.

Oramalugo questioned that if the exporters knew they were doing the right thing, why didn’t they follow the approved route and observe customs export procedure.

He added that “the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), which was an international agreement between governments, frowns at illegal trade of endangered species which threatened the survival of the species and Nigeria is Signatory to the agreement.

“Decree 11 of 1985 signified Nigeria ratification of the convention.

“As for the skins, Schedule 6 of export prohibition list includes raw hide/skin, including wet blue and unprocessed leather as prohibited for export under serial No 3.

“And in the same vein, Serial No 7 also mentions wild life animal classified as endangered species and their product (like lizard, elephant, crocodile), among others,” the controller said.

In his remarks, the Assistant Comptroller- General of NAQS, In-charge of North- West Zone, Alhaji Adamu Isah-Gano, who received the items for further necessary action, appreciated the command’s efforts in its anti- smuggling activities in the state.

He also noted that international trade on such animals declared as endangered species was strictly regulated.

Isah-Gano added that,” A trader must possess CITES certificate, certificate of exportation or importation as the case may be by the country’s environmental authority and sanitary/hygienic certifications.

“A Chief Veterinary Officer of Nigeria (CVON), must offer a permit to the trader to either import or export such animals.

“The slaughter of donkeys for their products are strictly prohibited by the extant law of Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Services and therefore we appreciate NCS for its laudable interventions to stop the illicit trade,” the CG said.

