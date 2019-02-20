The deceased, Godwin Onoja, was shot accidentally by a member of the five-man patrol team of Federal Operations Unit of the NCS, Ikeja, Lagos at the Sagamu end of the Lagos-Ore-Benin Expressway while they were allegedly trying to extort N5,000 from him.

He was killed following an altercation that ensued between the officers and travelers who were on their way to Benin City, Edo State.

In a statement released on Tuesday by NCS Public Relations Officer, Joseph Attah, the panel set up to investigate the killing could not conclude its investigation because the officer who fired the shot was still receiving medical treatment after he was attacked by travelers who witnessed the killing.

Attah said the officer, Destiny Onebamho, would be questioned by the panel once he is fit so as to conclude its investigation and recommend appropriate action.

According to the statement, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali, has ordered for a thorough investigation on the matter with a view of ensuring justice is served.

"We are pained by this sad development and share the grief of losing a fellow compatriot in a seemingly avoidable circumstance. We will continue to take every necessary step to cushion the pain associated with losing a dear one.

"In line with this directive, the investigation panel headed by the Zonal Coordinator, Zone ‘A’, ACG Kaycee Ekekezie, has interrogated and detained four members of the patrol team," the statement read.

Attah added that the Nigerian Custom Service has continued to maintain close contact with the bereaved family of Godwin Onoja.