Customers stand a chance of winning N1 million in the Stanbic IBTC Savings Promo campaign

The Stanbic IBTC Reward4Saving Promo is designed to reward Nigerians who take advantage of the promo to strengthen their finances by winning several cash prizes.

Customers who participate in the promotional campaign stand a chance of winning cash prizes ranging from ₦100,000 to ₦1 million.

To qualify for the Stanbic IBTC Reward4Saving Promo, the Bank’s prospective customers are expected to open savings accounts or @ease wallets and make a deposit of at least ₦5,000; while existing customers are required to make new deposits of ₦5,000 minimum in their existing accounts and leave in their accounts for a minimum of 30 days, within the period of the campaign.

Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC said the Stanbic IBTC Reward4Saving Promo serves as an avenue to give back to Nigerians for their loyalty and patronage over the years. He added that the campaign is also geared towards imbibing a culture of savings amongst Nigerians, in addition to being potentially rewarded for participating in the promo.

Wole said, "We are happy to encourage our customers and reward them for taking financial steps required to build up reserve funds, thereby imbibing a savings culture.

"We also urge them to take advantage of this opportunity to win cash prizes ranging from ₦100,000 to ₦1 million.

"All that our current and prospective customers need do is make deposits of a minimum of ₦5,000 in their savings account or @ease wallets."

He further encouraged Stanbic IBTC’s customers to take advantage of Stanbic IBTC Bank’s online account opening features on the Mobile App and Quick services to open their accounts as it is quick, safe, convenient and easy to use.

According to him, Stanbic IBTC Bank remains committed to making sure its customers are always rewarded for their loyalty.